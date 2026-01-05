Israel thwarts Iranian-directed surveillance targeting former PM

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Police said they have arrested a Rishon Lezion resident in a thwarted attempt by Iranian operatives to target individuals in Israel. Lukachau Dmasash, 30, was taken into custody after carrying out a surveillance mission near the home of former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The arrest was part of a joint operation conducted during December 2025 by Shin Bet, investigators from the Serious Crime Unit in the Shfela region, and officers from the Rishon Lezion police station. Authorities said Dmasash acted under the guidance of Iranian intelligence officials.

During his interrogation, Dmasash admitted to being in contact with Iranian operatives in recent months and carrying out tasks for them in exchange for money. These included taking photographs, hiding objects, and transferring information from his city of residence and other locations. “Prior to carrying out the photography, he was asked by his handler to purchase a car camera for the mission, an old mobile phone, and a SIM card for communication with the handler,” the statement said.

Officials noted that Dmasash’s activities resemble those of Vadim Kupriyanov, who was arrested last month for similar intelligence-gathering near Bennett’s home and has since faced an indictment for espionage. “This also involved intelligence-gathering tasks by elements in Iran aimed at advancing harm against former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett,” authorities said.

An indictment against Dmasash was filed on 5 January 2026 at the Central District Court in Lod by the Central District (Criminal) Prosecutor’s Office. The Israel Security Agency and Israel Police warned the public against contact with foreign agents or unidentified entities. “These entities, including intelligence and terrorist elements from enemy states, continue their efforts to recruit and operate Israelis to carry out security missions, as well as terrorist and espionage tasks in Israel,” the agencies said.

Authorities added that recruitment attempts often occur through social media and can involve payment or other incentives. They urged citizens and residents to report any suspicious contacts or approaches to the relevant security authorities.