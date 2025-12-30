Israel to receive $8.6 billion in advanced F-15 fighter jets from US

The Pentagon announced Tuesday that it has awarded Boeing an $8.6 billion contract to supply Israel with advanced F-15 fighter jets, marking a major boost to the Israeli Air Force’s capabilities.

The deal covers the acquisition of the F-15IA, Israel’s customized version of the American F-15EX. These next-generation fighters are designed to gradually replace older aircraft and significantly enhance Israel’s strategic reach and air superiority.

The F-15IA is notable for its exceptional weapons-carrying capacity and extended operational range, making it well-suited for long-range strike missions.

When combined with Israel’s fleet of F-35 Adirs, the aircraft will create a powerful mix of stealth and heavy firepower, reinforcing Israel’s air dominance for decades to come.

The contract comes after months of negotiations and required approvals from the U.S. Congress and administration, reflecting growing attention to Israel’s evolving security needs amid a challenging regional environment. According to estimates, the first deliveries from this new series of fighters are expected to begin within a few years, further strengthening the country’s aerial defense capabilities.