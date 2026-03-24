Israel to seize control of southern Lebanon up to Litani River

The IDF announced Tuesday it intends to take control of areas in southern Lebanon up to the Litani River, roughly 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the Israeli border.

Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the move following a high-level security assessment, stating that Israeli forces are operating inside Lebanese territory to establish a forward defensive line and push threats away from northern Israel.

Katz said the Israeli military has already destroyed key crossings used by Hezbollah, including bridges over the Litani River, and will maintain control over remaining infrastructure in the area. He added that the operation aims to dismantle militant positions and prevent the group from reestablishing a presence near the border.

“Hezbollah made a grave mistake,” Katz said, accusing the group of acting on behalf of Iran. He warned that Israeli forces would continue operating “with full force” until security is ensured.

The defense minister also said that displaced residents of southern Lebanon would not be allowed to return to areas south of the Litani River until the security situation stabilizes, underscoring Israel’s intention to maintain a buffer zone in the region.

The announcement comes amid intensifying cross-border hostilities and signals a broader Israeli effort to reshape the security landscape along its northern frontier.