Israel, U.S. simulated Iran nuclear strike in joint exercise a year ago, Israeli official reveals

An Israeli official has confirmed that the United States and Israel conducted a joint military exercise roughly one year ago simulating a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The drill, which took place under the Biden administration, included scenarios explicitly focused on neutralizing Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Speaking to ABC News on Saturday evening, the Israeli official described the exercise as unprecedented in scope, noting that it marked the first time the two allies had rehearsed a coordinated offensive operation of this nature.

"We didn't think a year ago that this would happen now," the official said, referencing the real-life U.S. strikes carried out just hours earlier.

On Saturday night, President Donald Trump confirmed that the U.S. had carried out a major attack on Iran's nuclear program, targeting three sites: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. In a nationally televised address, he described the operation as a “spectacular military success,” asserting that “Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.”

Trump also issued a stark ultimatum: “This cannot continue. There will be either peace or tragedy for Iran—far greater than what we've seen in the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left.” On his Truth Social platform, Trump warned Tehran that any retaliation would be met with a “much stronger” U.S. response.

Israeli sources confirmed that the government in Tel Aviv had been informed in advance of the strike. According to those sources, Israel and the U.S. deliberately projected an image of public disagreement in order to “lull the enemy” and preserve operational surprise.

The revelations surrounding the prior military simulation add new context to the recent developments, underscoring the extent of U.S.-Israel coordination in addressing Iran’s nuclear ambitions. The situation remains fluid, with the international community bracing for further fallout.