Israel unlikely to retaliate against Iran until after Passover - report

Israel is unlikely to commence its retaliation attack against Iran until after the Passover holiday, a United States official told ABC News.

"Although, it could always change," added the report.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are said to remain in the state of high alert. The country's security and political officials are hiding in safe houses and underground facilities, according to the U.S. source cited by ABC News.

Passover begins on Monday and will after the nightfall on April 30.

Israel is anticipated to respond after Iran on Saturday launched over 300 drones and missiles towards Israeli territory.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who was among the first top-diplomats to visit Israel after Iranian strikes, said Israel has decided to retaliate and expressed hopes it would not lead to further escalation.

His German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, stressed that escalation "would serve no one, not Israel's security, not the many dozens of hostages still in the hands of Hamas, not the suffering population of Gaza, not the many people in Iran who are themselves suffering under the regime."