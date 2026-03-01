Israel kills Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei in Saturday strikes | LIVE BLOG
US President Trump warns: 'If Iran hits harder today, we will hit them with a force that has never been seen before!'
🔴 MDA: No reports of casualties received after most recent missile barrage; teams searching reported impact sites
🔴 New details reveal how the US and Israel located the Iranian Supreme Leader before launching the strike that killed him
🚨 Red alert sirens activated across the country as another barrage of missiles is fired towards Israel
🔴 Iran confirms: Chief of staff of the Iranian military force Sayyid Abdolrahim Mousavi has been killed
🔴 After Khamenei’s death, Head of Iran’s National Security Council says temporary Leadership Council will be formed today
🔴 Direct hits reported in Doha, Qatar, and a hotel complex in Manama, Bahrain, after Iran launches barrages at Israel and nearby Gulf States
🚨 Sirens continue to blare across Israel; MDA says no reported impact sites
🔴 Iran's president, judiciary chief, Guardian Council jurist to assume supreme leader's duties as temporary leadership council - Iranian media
🚨 Additional barrage of missiles fired from Iran triggers sirens across Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens activated across Israel's Negev and Dead Sea regions
🚨 Red alert sirens activated across central Israel, Jerusalem, West Bank, Jordan Valley
🚨 Sirens blare across central Israel