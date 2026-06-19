Israel vows forceful response after four soldiers killed in southern Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz on Friday vowed a forceful response against Hezbollah after four Israeli soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon, accusing the Iran-backed group of violating the ceasefire.

Netanyahu said he had instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to strike Hezbollah "with force" following what he described as a "blatant violation of the ceasefire." The prime minister made the remarks after holding a security assessment with Defense Minister Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

"Israel will not tolerate attacks against its soldiers or territory and will make Hezbollah pay a very heavy price for these aggressions," Netanyahu said.

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According to the IDF, more than 80 Hezbollah targets were struck in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley in recent hours, including command centers and other military infrastructure. The military said dozens of Hezbollah operatives were killed during the operations.

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Netanyahu added that Israeli forces would continue operating to eliminate threats against Israeli troops and territory, while maintaining their presence in a security zone in southern Lebanon "for as long as necessary" to protect northern Israeli communities and prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its military capabilities.

Defense Minister Katz echoed the prime minister's message, saying Israel would respond decisively to any attacks on its forces.

"We will not allow harm to our soldiers and citizens, and any violation of the ceasefire by Hezbollah will be met with great force," Katz said.

The defense minister outlined the IDF's objectives in southern Lebanon, stating that Israeli forces would remain deployed in the security zone stretching "from the coast to the heights of Beaufort" to protect northern communities, thwart threats, and destroy Hezbollah infrastructure above and below ground.

Katz also paid tribute to Lt. Col. Dor Gedaliah Ben Simhon, commander of the 52nd Battalion of the Armored Brigade, who was killed along with three other soldiers in the incident.

"Dor was a brave, determined and dedicated commander who led his fighters on the battlefield against our enemies," Katz said, describing the deaths as a heavy loss for the IDF and the State of Israel.

Israeli Minister Itamar Ben Gvir wrote on X, ‘With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not forfeit. All of Lebanon must burn.’

Minister Bezalel Smotrich reacted in a similar statement, writing, ‘Time to speak with fire. To open the gates of hell’

Meanwhile, Hezbollah signaled that diplomatic efforts remain tied to broader regional developments. Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah told Reuters that Iran had informed the group there was little value in continuing talks with the United States unless a comprehensive ceasefire covering all fronts in the Middle East is implemented.