Israeli activists breach Syrian border; IDF moves in and returns them safely

Israeli security forces intervened Monday after a group of civilians crossed from the Golan Heights into neighboring Syrian territory, prompting what the military described as a serious security breach.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, troops from the 210th Division were dispatched after reports surfaced that Israelis had illegally crossed the border.

Soldiers located the group inside Syria and escorted them back into Israel without injuries. The individuals were later transferred to the Israel Police for further questioning.

The civilians were identified as activists associated with the “Bashan Vanguard,” a movement that advocates Jewish settlement beyond Israel’s current borders. Witnesses said the group entered Syrian territory to promote their ideological claims over the area.

Members of the group later alleged that one activist, who speaks Arabic, spoke with locals in a largely deserted Circassian village. According to their account, residents expressed openness to an Israeli and Jewish presence in the region. These claims were not independently verified.

In a sharply worded statement, the IDF condemned the incident, stressing that unauthorized border crossings pose significant dangers. The military emphasized that such actions are illegal and risk the safety of both civilians and deployed forces, particularly in a sensitive border zone with an active conflict history.