Israeli air defenses shoot down suspicious aircraft off Eilat coast
The aircraft, travelling above the Red Sea, did not reach Israeli territory
Israeli air defenses on Thursday intercepted a suspicious aerial target making its way to Israeli territory over the Red Sea.
The target was downed before it could cross into Israeli territory.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1770841096349765641
