Israeli air defenses shoot down suspicious aircraft off Eilat coast

The aircraft, travelling above the Red Sea, did not reach Israeli territory

Photo reportedly of an "Arrow" interception in the Red Sea area, as seen from Eilat.
Israeli air defenses on Thursday intercepted a suspicious aerial target making its way to Israeli territory over the Red Sea. 

The target was downed before it could cross into Israeli territory.

