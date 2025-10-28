Israeli Air Force conducts rare counterterrorism airstrike in West Bank Jenin area

Three terrorists were eliminated overnight into Tuesday in an unusual incident in the village of Kud, in the northern West Bank.

The operatives were planning to carry out an attack, and IDF snipers identified them emerging from a cave and eliminated them. Afterward, the Air Force attacked the terrorist infrastructure where they were hiding.

The police stated that the terrorists took part in the terrorist organization in Jenin, which has been the focus since the beginning of "Operation Summer Camps" aimed to purge the terrorist infrastructure in the northern West Bank.

"Tonight, in an offensive operation by the YAMAM fighters in the village of Kud in the Menashe Brigade, the fighters acted under the direction of the Shin Bet and with the assistance of IDF forces to thwart a terrorist cell that planned to carry out an attack and took part in the terrorist organization in the Jenin camp," the statement read.

During the operation, the troops identified the terrorist cell emerging from a cave, and the unit's snipers fired, killing two and injuring one. Shortly after, the troops eliminated the third terorrist. An airstrike was then carried out by the Air Force to hit the cave from which they emerged, with the aim of damaging the terrorist infrastructure.

It has been a long period of time since an airstrike was carried out in the West Bank region.