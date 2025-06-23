15 Iranian fighter jets and helicopters destroyed in Israeli strikes | LIVE BLOG
On Monday night, sirens sounded in response to launches from Iran, with one missile successfully intercepted
Day 627 of the "Iron Swords" War | Day 11 of Operation "Rising Lion"
On Monday night, sirens sounded in response to launches from Iran, with one missile successfully intercepted. Simultaneously, reports emerged that air defense systems were activated in Tehran. The U.S. has detected indications that Middle Eastern militias may be preparing to target American military bases. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump publicly addressed, for the first time, the possibility of supporting regime change in Iran.
Iran threatens Trump with domestic terror attacks
"Demonstrations targeting U.S. citizens and interests are possible. Americans should exercise extreme caution."
IDF Strikes Iranian Missile Sites Aimed at Israel
Over 15 Israeli Air Force fighter jets, guided by precise intelligence, struck multiple surface-to-surface missile launch and storage sites in Iran’s Kermanshah region. The sites were reportedly intended for attacks on Israeli territory. The IDF says operations to degrade Iran’s military capabilities will continue to ensure Israeli air superiority and national security.
"The entry of the United States into the conflict expands the scope of Iran's legitimate targets," says the Iranian military spokesman
A spokesman for Iran's Central Military Command said powerful operations are expected, with serious consequences for the US Air Force. "The United States' entry into the conflict expands the scope of legitimate targets for the Iranian armed forces."
An unmanned Israeli drone was downed in Iranian airspace
IDF confirms no sensitive information was compromised
"Every time the Americans committed crimes, they received a decisive response," threatens the Iranian army chief
Iran's Iran in Arabic news agency quoted Iran's army chief as saying: "Every time the Americans committed crimes, they received a decisive response, and this time it will be the same."
Hezbollah insists it will not go to war with Israel (Saudi media)
Lebanese sources told the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat that Hezbollah remained firm in its position of not going to war with Israel.
Trump: "If the current Iranian regime is incapable of making Iran great again, why not regime change?"
Trump posted Sunday night on his Truth Social network about the possibility of regime change in Iran: "It is not politically correct to use the term 'regime change.' But if the current Iranian regime is incapable of making Iran great again, why not regime change? MIGA (Make Iran Great Again)!"
IDF Spokesperson: Drone launched towards Eilat intercepted - outside Israeli territory, no alerts were activated