Israeli citizen arrested for carrying out security-related missions for Iran

As part of a joint operation, Shin Bet and Israeli police arrested an Israeli citizen from Haifa for carrying out security-related missions for Iran. This is according to Tuesday court filings by the prosecutor.

An indictment in this investigation is expected to be submitted in the coming days.

Raanan Ohana, a 44-year-old resident of Haifa, was arrested in May 2026 on suspicion of committing security offenses involving contact with Iranian intelligence operatives and carrying out security-related missions under their direction. Investigators say that in recent months, Ohana had been in contact with individuals who approached him under the guise of a business relationship.

Conversations between Ohana and the Iranians ran between January and March 2026, including during Operation “Rising Lion.” Law enforcement says the suspect carried out several assignments in exchange for payment in cryptocurrency. These assignments included photographing sensitive locations.

Officials say this investigation, as well as others, is indicative of the fact that Iran is increasingly trying to contact Israeli citizens, including through social media, under various pretexts like job offers and romantic propositions.

The Shin Bet and Israel Police once again warn Israeli citizens and residents against maintaining contact with foreign entities from enemy states and unidentified individuals.