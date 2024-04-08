Israeli citizen arrested for online plot to assassinate Netanyahu

Israeli authorities have taken swift action against a central Israeli resident suspected of engaging in online incitement targeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The arrest follows an extensive investigation conducted jointly by the Shin Bet security agency and the cyber branch of the Israel Police’s Lahav 433 unit.

The individual in question was apprehended for allegedly disseminating content on the messaging platform Telegram that purportedly incited acts of terrorism, with specific references aimed at Netanyahu.

Although authorities have not disclosed the exact nature of the incendiary materials, the arrest underscores the government's determination to combat online threats and prevent potential acts of violence.

This development comes amidst a backdrop of escalating political tensions within Israel, where senior officials, including Netanyahu, have increasingly become the subjects of threatening rhetoric and hostile behavior. Similar incidents have occurred in the past, with individuals being detained for allegedly inciting violence against the prime minister.