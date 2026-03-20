Israeli citizen indicted for alleged Iran-linked espionage during war

Israeli security authorities announced the arrest and indictment of an Israeli citizen suspected of carrying out security offenses on behalf of Iran amid the ongoing Iran war.

In a joint statement, the Shin Bet and Israel Police said Raz Cohen, a reservist who served in the Iron Dome system, was detained following a joint operation involving the Shin Bet, the Lahav 433 major crimes unit, and the Military Police Investigations Unit. He is suspected of maintaining contact with Iranian intelligence agents and carrying out tasks under their direction.

According to the investigation, Cohen had been in contact with Iranian agents for several months and was instructed to carry out “various security tasks,” including transferring “sensitive security information he encountered as part of his role.” Authorities said he was aware the contacts were Iranian intelligence operatives and received payment in exchange for his actions.

The case was overseen by the Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office, which filed an indictment on Thursday.

They added that such recruitment efforts often take place through social media and reiterated that citizens should avoid “any contact with foreign entities from enemy countries and/or unidentified entities,” especially when asked to carry out tasks in exchange for payment.

Security agencies warned the public against engaging with foreign entities, stating that “these entities, including intelligence and terrorist elements from enemy countries, continue their efforts to recruit and employ Israelis for security, espionage, and terrorist missions in Israel, even during the current war.”