Israeli citizens arrested for channeling arms and funds from Turkey to West Bank

Israeli authorities have dismantled a network of Israeli citizens accused of funneling weapons and funds from Turkey into the West Bank on behalf of Hamas, according to the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).

Several residents of Kafr Qassem and Rahat were arrested in a joint operation with the Israel Police in recent weeks.

The investigation revealed that the network operated under the direction of Ahmed Sarsour, an Israeli citizen originally from Kafr Qassem, who currently resides in Turkey.

Sarsour allegedly leveraged family and community connections in Israel to build a clandestine system for transferring money and weapons to the West Bank, with the aim of supporting terrorist operatives.

Authorities said the transfers were conducted using cryptocurrencies, which were converted into cash by Israeli money changers.

The funds were then used to purchase weapons from dealers in the Negev, which were subsequently smuggled into the West Bank. Officials warned that these arms could have ended up in the hands of terrorists to carry out attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces.

The Shin Bet described the case as a serious threat to national security, highlighting the involvement of Israeli citizens in activities that endanger the state. Indictments are expected to be filed against those involved.

A Shin Bet statement emphasized that authorities will continue to act decisively against any individuals exploiting family or community networks to facilitate terrorism.

Local residents in Kafr Qassem and Rahat were reportedly questioned as part of the investigation, and security officials stressed that the operation underscores Israel’s vigilance against threats both inside and outside the country.