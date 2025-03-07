Israeli defense minister posts video from Syria showing atrocities against Alawites

Israel Katz charges that the new Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa revealed "true face" as a jihadist

i24NEWS
1 min read
Syria's de facto leader Ahmad al-Sharaa
Syria's de facto leader Ahmad al-Sharaa AP Photo/Mosaab Elshamy

The new Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa has revealed his true visage as a death-dealing Islamist extremist, Israel's defense minister charged on Friday, in a caption to a post showing a pile of bodies.  

https://x.com/i/web/status/1898032660242477308

