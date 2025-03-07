Israeli defense minister posts video from Syria showing atrocities against Alawites
Israel Katz charges that the new Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa revealed "true face" as a jihadist
1 min read
The new Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa has revealed his true visage as a death-dealing Islamist extremist, Israel's defense minister charged on Friday, in a caption to a post showing a pile of bodies.
