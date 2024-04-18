Israeli forces arrest I.S. operative planning terror attack

Israeli security forces foiled a terror attack being planned in the immediate future, the Police spokesperson announced Thursday.

A Palestinian affiliated with the Islamic State group was arrested in Beitounia, near Ramallah in the West Bank, overnight by undercover and Border Police officers.

According to the joint statement, the security forces acted on intelligence gathered by the Shin Bet Internal Security Agency.

The forces operated secretly and openly to encircle the building where the wanted person was located. The suspect tried to flee the scene and was arrested by an undercover police officer after he tried to draw his weapon.

The I.S. operative was transferred for further questioning by the Shin Bet.