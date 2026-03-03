Israeli forces begin ground operations in southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces announced overnight that it has expanded its ground deployment in southern Lebanon, seizing several commanding positions inside Lebanese territory beyond the five posts previously held.

Troops are now deployed across the entire border sector, particularly on heights overlooking roads and villages near the border. Additional divisional-level units are expected to join the operation in the coming days.

According to the IDF, Hezbollah continues to maintain significant firing capabilities, with thousands of rockets and missiles, mostly north of the Litani River. On Sunday evening, the group carried out a limited launch toward Israel, which security sources described as a test of Israeli response. The IDF says its operations are focused on weapon stockpiles, military infrastructure, and preventing infiltration attempts.

The army stated that it has communicated with the Lebanese authorities and army to avoid escalation, warning that any direct involvement would constitute entering the conflict. Some Hezbollah members were reportedly stopped at Lebanese army checkpoints as they headed south, but a senior Israeli official emphasized that the IDF "relies only on itself."

Witnesses told Reuters that the Lebanese army had pulled out of at least seven forward operating positions along the border, allowing the IDF’s 91st "Galilee" Regional Division to position forces at several points near the border as part of an enhanced forward defense posture.

On the economic front, Israel highlighted financial pressure on Hezbollah, noting that Iran has transferred over $1 billion to the group this year, while, for the first time, Hezbollah members reportedly did not receive their salaries at the start of the month.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said, "Prime Minister Netanyahu and I authorized the IDF to advance and seize additional controlled territories in Lebanon to prevent firing on Israeli border communities. We have promised security for the Galilee communities, and that is what we will do."

The IDF continues its operations against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, emphasizing that the terrorist organization "is already paying and will pay a price for firing at Israel."