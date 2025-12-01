Israeli forces capture suspected bomb plotter in Nablus

Israeli security forces arrested a suspected militant during a covert operation in the heart of Nablus on Tuesday, in what authorities described as a coordinated effort to thwart ongoing terrorist activity in the West Bank.

According to a joint statement from the Israel Police, IDF, and Shin Bet, the operation was carried out in broad daylight by undercover fighters from the 33rd Gideonim Unit and Blade 433, operating under Shin Bet direction and with support from the IDF’s Samaria Brigade.

The arrest took place in the crowded market area of the Kasbah. The suspect, affiliated with Fatah and believed to have ties to the “Lions’ Den” militant group, is accused of involvement in a series of attacks, including attempts to plant explosive devices targeting Israeli security forces and civilians.

Security officials said the operation was based on precise intelligence that enabled the team to enter the market undetected.

Operatives reportedly blended in with civilian traffic before moving in on the suspect. He was apprehended within moments of the go-ahead signal, and a knife was recovered during a search. No injuries were reported.

Authorities stated that the arrest is part of the ongoing “Five Stones” operation in the Judea and Samaria region, aimed at identifying and capturing high-risk individuals involved in militant activity.

In their statement, the security agencies said they would “continue to act decisively” using combined intelligence and operational resources to locate and detain individuals deemed a threat to Israeli citizens.