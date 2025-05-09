Israeli forces eliminate top Palestinian jihadist in Jenin

Israeli security forces on Friday eliminated Nur Bitawi, a Palestinian terrorist who headed the Islamic Jihad's Jenin operation and plotted attacks against Israelis.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1920870421018169745 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Bitawi oversaw and coordinated jihadist terrorism in the Jenin area and was involved in the financing and execution of attacks against Israeli citizens and security forces. He also maintained contacts with Hamas in Gaza and Hamas abroad.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1920866959782019428 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Tasked with funneling terrorist funds to Jenin and other villages in the area, Batawi worked to recruit and arm terrorists. At the same time, he oversaw the production of explosives and their planting in the Jenin area.

The terrorist was wanted for several months after he was identified by security forces fleeing from Jenin towards Nablus following the operation in northern Samaria. After intelligence and operational activity by the Shin Bet, the terrorist was located in a house in Nablus.

Israeli fighters surrounded the house where he was staying, and killed him and another terrorist.