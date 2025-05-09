Israeli forces eliminate top Palestinian jihadist in Jenin

Nur Bitawi was one of the most wanted Palestinian terrorists in West Bank

Palestinian jihadist Nur Bitawi
Palestinian jihadist Nur BitawiPhoto from social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law

Israeli security forces on Friday eliminated Nur Bitawi, a Palestinian terrorist who headed the Islamic Jihad's Jenin operation and plotted attacks against Israelis. 

Bitawi oversaw and coordinated jihadist terrorism in the Jenin area and was involved in the financing and execution of attacks against Israeli citizens and security forces. He also maintained contacts with Hamas in Gaza and Hamas abroad.

Tasked with funneling terrorist funds to Jenin and other villages in the area, Batawi worked to recruit and arm terrorists. At the same time, he oversaw the production of explosives and their planting in the Jenin area.

The terrorist was wanted for several months after he was identified by security forces fleeing from Jenin towards Nablus following the operation in northern Samaria. After intelligence and operational activity by the Shin Bet, the terrorist was located in a house in Nablus. 

Israeli fighters surrounded the house where he was staying, and killed him and another terrorist. 

