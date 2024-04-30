Israeli forces thwart ramming attack in West Bank, one wounded

An attempted vehicular attack occurred in the West Bank on Tuesday afternoon, as a white Volkswagen van with Palestinian plates tried to run over border police officers during an inspection.

Security forces responded by shooting towards the vehicle.

The suspect fled on foot into a nearby forest, prompting a manhunt.

One person sustained minor injuries and was evacuated to a hospital.

This is a developing story