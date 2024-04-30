Israeli forces thwart ramming attack in West Bank, one wounded

The suspect fled on foot into a nearby forest, prompting a manhunt, while one person sustained minor injuries and was evacuated to a hospital

i24NEWS
2 min read
Scene of the car ramming attack in the West Bank
Scene of the car ramming attack in the West BankIn accordance with Israel's 27a law

An attempted vehicular attack occurred in the West Bank on Tuesday afternoon, as a white Volkswagen van with Palestinian plates tried to run over border police officers during an inspection. 

Security forces responded by shooting towards the vehicle. 

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1785259031252160575

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

The suspect fled on foot into a nearby forest, prompting a manhunt. 

In accordance with Israel's 27a law
Scene of the car ramming attack in the West BankIn accordance with Israel's 27a law

One person sustained minor injuries and was evacuated to a hospital.

This is a developing story

This article received 0 comments