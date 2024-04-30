Israeli forces thwart ramming attack in West Bank, one wounded
The suspect fled on foot into a nearby forest, prompting a manhunt, while one person sustained minor injuries and was evacuated to a hospital
i24NEWS
An attempted vehicular attack occurred in the West Bank on Tuesday afternoon, as a white Volkswagen van with Palestinian plates tried to run over border police officers during an inspection.
Security forces responded by shooting towards the vehicle.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1785259031252160575
The suspect fled on foot into a nearby forest, prompting a manhunt.
One person sustained minor injuries and was evacuated to a hospital.
This is a developing story
