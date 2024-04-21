Israeli forces thwart terror attack near Hebron, no injuries reported

Reports from Hebrew-language media indicate that two attackers have been neutralized following an attempted assault near the West Bank city of Hebron.

No Israeli injuries were reported in the incident, which unfolded near the Beit Einun intersection.

According to initial accounts, the assailants targeted Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers in the area.

One attacker attempted to stab the troops, while the other opened fire. Israeli forces swiftly responded to the threat, neutralizing both assailants at the scene.

27a

The precise condition of the attackers remains undisclosed as of now.

This is a developing story