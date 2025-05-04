Israeli government orders IDF to submit attack plans against Houthis

The Israeli government ordered the IDF to submit attack plans against Yemen's Houthis, i24NEWS learned on Sunday. The Israel Air Force, along with other agencies, are working to submit several alternatives as soon as possible.

This comes amid reports of the Houthis evacuating the Sana'a international airport, fearing Israeli airstrikes in retaliation.

Meanwhile, National Security Council spokesman James Hewitt spoke to i24NEWS about the possibility that Israel will launch an airstrike against the Houthis, which comes after a successful Houthi missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport, landing close to Terminal 3 and wounding several Israelis.

"We will continue to coordinate with the Israeli government through diplomatic channels," he said.

"The American military continues its operation against the Houthis, which has included over 1,000 strikes. The Trump administration remains committed to ending the Houthis' capabilities to harm freedom of navigation in the Red Sea."