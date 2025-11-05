Israeli, Greek Air forces conduct joint aerial refueling exercise

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) and the Hellenic Air Force carried out a joint exercise over Greece on Monday, the IDF Spokesperson announced.

The training focused on aerial refueling operations, allowing Israeli aircraft to refuel dozens of Greek fighter jets mid-flight.

The exercise, part of the annual training program between the two countries, simulated operational flights and extended the range of long-range fighter jets.

Squadron 120, which specializes in in-flight refueling, played a key role in the exercise, enabling fighter jets to operate as a “long arm” for Israel.

“The exercise reflects ongoing regional cooperation and enhances the operational readiness of both air forces,” the IDF said. For several hours, fighter jets and refueling aircraft coordinated maneuvers and practiced mid-air refueling procedures, ensuring mission continuity for long-range operations.

The Israeli Air Force conducts similar exercises with Greece multiple times a year to strengthen strategic ties and improve aerial capabilities.