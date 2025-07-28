Israeli human rights groups accuse government of genocide in Gaza

Recommended -

For the first time since the beginning of the Gaza conflict, two of Israel’s prominent human rights organizations, B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights have jointly accused the Israeli government of committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In a report released this week, the two NGOs state that the Israeli military campaign in Gaza is not just a response to security threats but part of a systematic strategy aimed at "destroying Palestinian society" in the enclave.

The document draws on a wide range of evidence, including humanitarian data and public statements by Israeli political and military figures.

“The review of Israeli policies and the massive destruction inflicted on the population, coupled with the statements made by leaders, leads to a clear conclusion: this is a coordinated act of destruction of a human group. In other words, a genocide,” the report reads.

At a press conference held in East Jerusalem, Orly Noy, chairwoman of B’Tselem’s board of directors, made an emotional appeal:

“This crime must stop immediately. The responsibility lies first with Israel, but also with the international community, which cannot remain passive in the face of what is happening just a few dozen kilometers from here.”

Yuli Novak, B’Tselem’s executive director, described what she called an “unbearable reality” unfolding in Gaza:

“For 22 months we have been witnessing unprecedented destruction of civilians, deliberate starvation, and mass displacement. The people of Gaza are being bombed, displaced, and deprived of every fundamental right.”

Physicians for Human Rights, which has documented the collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system under ongoing military operations and blockade, emphasized the impact on children, the elderly, and the wounded who are unable to access medical care or food.

The Israeli government has not yet issued an official response to the report. In past statements, Israeli officials have strongly rejected any accusations of genocide, arguing that the military operates within international law and takes measures to minimize civilian casualties. They accuse Hamas of embedding its fighters in civilian infrastructure, including schools, mosques, and hospitals, a charge Hamas denies.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also dismissed allegations that Israel is deliberately starving Gaza’s population, calling such claims “absurd and false.” He maintains that Israel’s war is against Hamas, not the Palestinian people.