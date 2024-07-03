Israeli killed in terror attack in northern Israel, another severely wounded

An Israeli was killed and another was seriously wounded in a stabbing attack in the northern city of Karmiel on Wednesday.

The victims were transfered to a hospital in Nahariya.

Shuki Hacohen, commander of the Israel Police's Northern District visited the scene and gave a situational assessment, calling it "a severe terrorist attack."

"A terrorist who arrived on foot entered the mall and stabbed two civilians," he said. "One of them managed to shoot the terrorist and neutralize him. The terrorist was neutralized at the scene, the two injured civilians were evacuated," he said.

The perpetrator of the attack was an Arab-Israeli from the town of Nahf nearby. The Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organizations released statements praising the attack.

The mayor of Nahf, Mohammad Zuri, condemned the attack, calling it "a sad event, something we strongly object to."

"We maintain good neighborliness with Karmiel and the Jewish population, and hope that this will not ruin the relations," he added. "There is anger in the village about this event, which we hope is an isolated incident."