Israeli man arrested for alleged contact with Iranian agents

Israeli police and the Shin Bet security agency announced the arrest of a 27-year-old Tel Aviv resident suspected of maintaining contact with Iranian intelligence agents and carrying out assignments on their behalf.

According to the findings of the joint investigation, the suspect allegedly reached out to Iranian operatives through social media platforms on his own initiative and subsequently performed several missions in exchange for payment.

Investigators say the man was instructed to film various public locations in the Tel Aviv area, including the Tel Aviv Museum, Avramovitch Park in the Bavli neighborhood, and the site of a missile impact in Ramat Gan.

The suspect reportedly received several thousand shekels for these activities, with the payments transferred in cryptocurrency through digital wallets to conceal their origin.

A search of the suspect’s home uncovered multiple electronic devices and 18 SIM cards believed to have been used for communications with Iranian handlers. The man was arrested on Thursday and held in custody for questioning. His detention was later extended, but he was ultimately released without house arrest as the investigation continues.

In a joint statement, the Israeli Police and Shin Bet warned that Iranian intelligence continues to attempt to recruit Israeli citizens via social media for information-gathering and other hostile activities. The agencies urged the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious online contacts linked to foreign entities.