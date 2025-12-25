Israeli man arrested for suspected Iran-inked surveillance near Bennett’s home

Israeli authorities have foiled what they describe as an Iranian-directed espionage effort, arresting an Israeli man suspected of conducting surveillance operations near the home of former prime minister Naftali Bennett.

In a joint announcement, the Shin Bet and the Israel Police said Vadim Kupriyanov, a 40-year-old resident of Rishon Lezion, was detained in December 2025 as part of an investigation led by the elite Lahav 433 police unit. Investigators believe Kupriyanov acted under instructions from Iranian intelligence officials.

According to security officials, the suspect photographed sensitive locations, including areas close to Bennett’s residence, and was asked by his handlers to acquire a car-mounted camera to assist in gathering intelligence. Authorities said the activity was part of a broader series of assignments carried out over the past two months.

During questioning, Kupriyanov allegedly admitted to transferring images taken in Rishon Lezion and other cities to his contacts abroad. In exchange, he received payments for completing the tasks, officials said.

Former prime minister and defense minister Naftali Bennett responded defiantly to the revelations, saying that Iran’s attempts to target him would not deter his public mission.

In a brief statement, Bennett stressed his resolve in the face of the alleged espionage effort, declaring that “Iran’s efforts to harm me will not stop me from my life’s mission,” and concluded with the phrase “Am Yisrael Chai,” underscoring a message of national resilience and unity.

Prosecutors from the Central District Attorney’s Office are expected to file formal charges against Kupriyanov on Thursday in the Lod District Court, central Israel.

The arrest comes amid growing warnings from Israeli security officials that Iran is intensifying efforts to recruit spies inside Israel.

In recent months, thousands of Israelis have reported receiving suspicious text messages and phone calls offering payment in exchange for cooperation with Iranian intelligence, often directing recipients to encrypted platforms such as Telegram. Authorities say the Kupriyanov case underscores how these outreach attempts can translate into real-world espionage activity, and they continue to urge the public to report any contact with foreign agents from hostile states.