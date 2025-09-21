Israeli Ministers push for full annexation of West Bank

Recommended -

Several Israeli ministers have called for the annexation of the West Bank in response to recent international recognition of Palestinian statehood by countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, sharply criticized European leaders such as France’s Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, accusing them of ignoring threats and terrorism targeting Israel.

He urged the Israeli government to implement full sovereignty across all localities and open areas in the West Bank, rather than limiting authority to existing settlement blocs. “Only such a step will prevent the creation of a terrorist state in the heart of Israel,” Dagan said, describing the current government’s silence as a “total failure” and demanding immediate action at the next cabinet meeting.

Finance Minister and Religious Zionism party leader Betsalel Smotrich also weighed in, asserting that “the days when other nations decided our future are over.”

He called on the prime minister to reject Palestinian statehood and move decisively to establish Israeli sovereignty across the West Bank, emphasizing that the government should act “now, while he has the power.”

The statements signal growing pressure from right-wing politicians for a unilateral Israeli response to international moves recognizing Palestinian statehood, raising tensions in an already volatile region.