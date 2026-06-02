Israeli officials to hold talks in UAE on regional trade corridor - report

The recent conflict with Iran has helped deepen ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, with security cooperation expanding and new economic opportunities emerging, a senior Israeli official told AFP.

According to the official, the shared security challenges posed by Iran have brought the two countries closer together and created momentum for broader cooperation beyond defense matters.

As part of that growing relationship, two Israeli delegations are expected to visit the UAE next week. One delegation, composed of officials from Israel's Ministry of Transport, is set to hold talks on a proposed trade corridor linking India, the Middle East and Europe.

The visits will mark the first official Israeli trips to the UAE since the conflict that began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran.

The Israeli official said weeks of Iranian drone and missile attacks across the region prompted Abu Dhabi to adopt a firmer stance toward the threat posed by Tehran, bringing the strategic interests of Israel and the UAE into closer alignment.

"This is an opportunity to strengthen our relationship," the official said. "We believe in this market and in the potential for cooperation."

While security coordination has reportedly intensified, the official stressed that the growing partnership is expected to extend into trade, transportation, technology and other civilian sectors.

The source declined to comment on reports that Israel had deployed Iron Dome air defense systems and military personnel to the UAE during the conflict. He also refused to address a recent Wall Street Journal report alleging that the Emirates carried out dozens of strikes against Iran in coordination with Israel and the United States.

Despite those unanswered questions, the official argued that Israel's actions during the conflict demonstrated its value as a regional partner.

"Israel proved it is a true friend of the United Arab Emirates in a time of crisis," he said.

The comments come as Israel and the UAE continue to build on the relationship established under the 2020 Abraham Accords, which normalized ties between the two countries and opened the door to cooperation across a range of strategic and economic sectors.