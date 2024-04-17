In the wake of Iran's unprecedented aerial assault on Israel, an Israeli Air Force reserve pilot has offered a firsthand account of the intense battle, likening the experience to a blend of Hollywood action blockbusters "Top Gun" and "Star Wars."

Speaking to the UK's Telegraph, the officer, identified only as Major G, recounted his involvement in the mission to intercept the hundreds of drones and missiles launched by Iran.

Describing it as the most complex mission of his career, Major G revealed the harrowing nature of the operation.

"It really was a different thing with hundreds of those UAVs and missiles in the air getting intercepted around you, like 'Top Gun' meets 'Star Wars,' endless explosions and interceptions going on around you," he remarked.

Called up to the reserves on Saturday to participate in the mission, Major G emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting the potential consequences of any missed targets striking Israeli territory.

AP Photo/Tomer Neuberg

"It was the most complicated mission I’ve done in 20 years in the air force, knowing that if there is a missed target, it might blow up in Israel," he said.

Despite the immense challenges posed by the nighttime operation, Major G highlighted the effectiveness of the multinational coalition formed to defend against the Iranian attack. With the participation of forces from the U.S., UK, and other allied nations, Israel successfully intercepted 99% of the drones and missiles launched by Iran.

"We flew in an amazing coalition with the U.S., UK, and other forces, and on the one hand, it was a very aggressive attack coordinated by Iran, one which maybe we haven’t seen in modern warfare, but you’re seeing absolute defense in action," Major G explained.

Navigating through the darkness with limited visibility, Major G detailed the tense moments of flying at low altitude to engage the incoming threats. Despite the discomfort and challenges, he expressed confidence in the training and capabilities of the Israeli Air Force.

Israeli Air Force

"It's always harder to find and take down these targets in the night. They’re flying really low and so you fly low too but you’re unable to see the ground," he admitted.

"But we’re well trained for that and we’ve proven this time that we know how to get the job done."