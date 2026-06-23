Israeli PM calls for weapons independence, says country must reduce reliance on US arms

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for Israeli weapons independence during a meeting last Thursday with a group of reserve combat officers in Kibbutz Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion.

While he says he greatly appreciated the support received from the United States, Netanyahu stated: “We need to free ourselves from dependence and build our own independent armaments system."

Netanyahu framed the push for military self-sufficiency as part of a broader effort to build long-term national power. "Now we are facing Iran and its allies. We have prepared for them. It is not over yet, but it depends on our strength. Where we will be in 30 years — it depends on our strength,” he said.

The prime minister also said he wants Israel to introduce more technology and train more generations of military commanders.

The remarks come as Israel remains in active military operations across multiple fronts, including in Lebanon and Gaza, while managing the aftermath of the US-Iran MoU. Netanyahu's call for weapons independence signals a longer-term strategic ambition to reduce reliance on US military aid, even as the two countries maintain close defense ties.