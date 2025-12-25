Israeli reservist dismissed after shooting incident in West Bank village

An Israeli reservist soldier has been dismissed from service following a shooting incident earlier on Wednesday in the Palestinian village of Dayr Jarir, located in the Binyamin Brigade area of the West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces said.

According to the IDF, an initial report was received of a shooting carried out by an Israeli citizen in the village. A preliminary investigation found that the suspect was a reservist soldier who was not on duty and was wearing civilian clothes at the time, in what the military described as a “serious violation” of his authority.

Shortly after the initial report, security officials received video documentation showing a Palestinian gunman involved in the incident. Following further examination, the IDF determined that the armed individual shown in the footage was the same Israeli reservist identified earlier.

The military said claims of casualties stemming from the incident are still being examined. It also clarified that the shooting and a related ramming incident involved the same suspect and are being treated as a single case.

As part of the immediate response, the IDF confiscated the soldier’s weapon and terminated his military service due to the severity of the events. The case will be transferred to the relevant authorities once the investigation is complete, the army said.

In a statement, the IDF strongly condemned the incident, stressing that it “views any manifestation of violence as serious” and expects its soldiers and commanders to act in accordance with the values of the IDF’s ethical code.