Israeli response likely limited to Iranian facilities in Syria - report

In the wake of recent tensions sparked by an Iranian attack, Israel appears poised to respond with measured action, focusing on Iranian installations in Syria.

According to sources cited in the Wall Street Journal, Israel has communicated to its regional allies that its response will be tailored to target Iranian facilities in Syria, while assuring their security and stability.

The Wall Street Journal's report suggests that Israel is coordinating its response with Arab nations in the region. This coordination is aimed at ensuring that the retaliation does not escalate tensions further and remains focused on specific Iranian targets. The Israeli approach is said to have garnered validation from Arab officials, who emphasized that Israel has pledged not to jeopardize their security or regimes in the process.

Reports indicate that the Revolutionary Guards, anticipating potential strikes, have initiated emergency measures at their installations across Syria. This precautionary action underscores the seriousness of the situation and the readiness of all parties involved.

The Israeli Foreign Minister welcomed British and German counterparts, who expressed their desire to avoid further escalation. While acknowledging Israel's right to respond, they urged restraint to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control. British Foreign Minister David Cameron emphasized the importance of minimizing escalation and urged Israel to act accordingly.

In response, Iranian President Ebrahim Raïssi issued a stern warning against any Israeli action, vowing a robust retaliation. Despite Raïssi's rhetoric, there are indications that Israel is proceeding cautiously, mindful of the potential consequences of a broader conflict.