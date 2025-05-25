Israeli security forces gear up for Jerusalem Flag Parade

Ahead of the Jerusalem Flag Parade set to place on Monday in Jerusalem, the police are dealing with a wave of incitement that has erupted on Arabic networks, which includes calls for Arabs in Israel to "go up to Al-Aqsa" and act against the parade. Among the slogans posted on social media were "The flag parade must not pass, go out and resist," and even disturbing hints such as "It will be interesting to see what happens this year."

The police said that most incitement comes from channels identified with Hamas, including official, affiliated, and supporting channels. On Israeli channels, on the other hand, it's mostly relaying the same content produced there.

In a statement released last night on behalf of Haroun Nasser Al-Din, a member of Hamas' political bureau and the person in charge of Jerusalem affairs, he said, "We must confront this growing aggressiveness and these deliberate Jewish plans with all means and at all levels. This is the real challenge and the religious, historical and moral responsibility of every free Muslim in this world." Al-Din also called for the masses "to continue their presence in the squares of Al-Aqsa Mosque."

Chief Superintendent Isaac Simon, head of the police Investigations Department in the Jerusalem District, told i24NEWS: "We are detecting posters online calling for ascent to the Temple Mount and the defense of Jerusalem –most of them come from channels that are associated with Hamas. There is almost no distribution on Israeli channels. There are echoes in certain groups, but this is not a broad wave of incitement. We have not identified calls for terror attacks or security offenses, but general expressions such as 'Pay attention to the Jewish worshippers' or 'Protect Al-Aqsa.' In the lead up to the Flag March, we have increased our cyber incitement activity, with the aim of monitoring and blocking incendiary content in real time."

Miriam Alster/FLASH90

The Flag March takes place every year on Jerusalem Day, the 28th of Iyar, to celebrate the reunification of the city. This year, the initiators of the march announced that it will be held in gratitude for the victory over Hamas, and it is expected that tens of thousands of people from all over the country will participate.

In past years, the Flag March events were characterized by disturbances and clashes between the marchers and the residents of the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem's old city. Among other things, marchers threw sticks, stones, and bottles at foreign journalists. Later, the police intervened in the event, when large forces of undercover officers and Border Police entered and extracted rioters.