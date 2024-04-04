Israeli security services foil I.S. attack in Jerusalem

In East Jerusalem, Shin Bet and Israeli police foiled a terrorist attack by the Islamic State, the security services said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"Two terrorists planned to prepare charges and explosive devices and shoot at a police station, and in the Teddy Stadium area in Jerusalem," read the statement.

Oren Ben Hakoon / Flash90

The statement read that terrorists revealed that they "pledged allegiance to the I.S. and planned to carry out a number of attacks in central areas of the city of Jerusalem, with various plans of placing explosives and firing firearms."

The two suspects are said to have "teamed up with another terrorist in his 50s, a resident of Sawahra, who guided and convinced them to travel for terrorist training abroad." According to the report, the terrorists first received training in unspecified countries in Africa and then "in Syria or Iraq."