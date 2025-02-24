Israeli security services recommend limiting Ramadan Temple Mount access

As Ramadan approaches, Israeli security services are expected to recommend limiting access to the Temple Mount in the old city of Jerusalem, due to increased fears of attacks, reported Israel's Channel 12 on Monday.

This recommendation is expected to be presented to the political echelon in the coming days.

Israeli sources said that "stability during Ramadan will largely depend on the situation in Gaza... If the ceasefire continues, we expect the situation to remain calm, but if this is not the case, security forces will be deployed in greater numbers in anticipation of a possible escalation."

The Defense Ministry, Israel Police, the Shin Bet security agency, the Israeli Defense Forces, and the Israeli Prison Administration have discussed in recent days recommendations regarding the access policy to the Temple Mount during Ramadan. The aim is to allow Muslim worshippers to practice their faith freely, but "in compliance with security constraints."

According to the report, the services recommended only men over 55, women over 50, and children 12 and under be allowed to enter. For Friday prayers, a maximum of 10,000 people will be allowed to enter, but only if prior requests are approved.

These recommendations are similar to those of 2024 but significantly more limited than those of previous years, both in terms of the number of people allowed to ascend the Temple Mount and the strengthening of age restrictions.

The site, also housing the al-Aqsa mosque, is the third-holiest site in Islam, and believed to be where the Prophet Muhammad rose up to heaven. In years past, Ramadan has been a time of heightened security preparations, with a sharp uptick in terrorist attacks and clashes between Muslims and Jews.