Israeli sentenced to 10 years for conspiring with Iran

The District Court in Be'er Sheva sentenced Mordechai "Moti" Maman, a 72-year-old from Ashkelon, to 10 years in prison.

He was convicted based on his admission of committing offenses of contact with a foreign agent and entering an enemy country without permission.

As mentioned, Maman was accused of meeting on Iranian soil with intelligence agents, entered Iran twice, and during his meetings with the Iranian agents discussed the possibility of carrying out terrorist activities in Israel, inter alia, against the backdrop of the Ayatollah regime's desire to avenge the targeted killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Maman's conviction is the first during the current war, among other cases in which the prosecution has submitted serious charges against Israeli citizens who were recruited by Iranian agents with the aim of harming the State of Israel and its citizens.

Presiding Beersheba District Court Judge Benny Sagi determined that the defendant acted out of economic motives: "I found a great deal of connection to the timing of the crime, the conduct of the Iranian regime, and that it is impossible to accept cooperation, even commercial, with the most significant enemy of the State of Israel, at a time when IDF soldiers are fighting on many fronts.The sentence must send a clear message to the range of punishments for establishing forbidden connections with our enemies."

Judge Sagi noted that the defendant's confession should be weighed, and that the intensification of the punishment should be gradual. "The defendant cannot hide behind the argument of being led astray and transported. The second meeting is a watershed, and I can agree with this argument. His very arrival at the second meeting was with the knowledge that it would follow the spirit of the first meeting. This teaches us about the persistence of the inappropriate relationship, even if it was driven by economic motives. He entered Iranian territory after being smuggled in. This is not about a random meeting, but two meetings in the territory of Israel's biggest enemy, with proposals that if implemented, would have led to a significant compromise of the country's security."

Sagi indicated that an improper connection with Iranians is a severe offense at any timing, but during war, the act becomes even more serious. "There is no doubt that the requested tasks had the potential for dramatic harm, including attempts to assassinate senior officials." Yet there is no dispute that Maman did not act to carry out the deeds and did not cause harm to the security of the state, but the fact that an agreement was not reached with the Iranian agents are his financial demands, and he even demanded a phone device to establish contact with the agents.

Attorney Eyal Besserglick, representing Maman, stated that "the sentence, in accordance with the amended indictment, is disproportionate to the accepted punishment according to the ruling, which is between half a year and three years. It is unimaginable that Maman will bear the expected punishment of other defendants who are expected to be tried, who unlike him are also suspected of apparently serious espionage and treason acts."

"There is no dispute that Maman arrived at the first meeting for business purposes, and also in the second meeting he did not know he would meet with non-business Iranian entities, and had no choice but to continue the meeting fearing for his life," his attorney continued. "There is also no dispute that in practice he did nothing of the things he was asked to do. It's a pity that all this was not taken into account, as well as the fact that for many years he contributed and assisted the state of Israel, and was willing to continue to assist even when he was arrested. We intend to appeal the verdict."