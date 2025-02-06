Israeli settler indicted on terrorism charges after firing on Palestinians

An Israeli was indicted on terrorism charges for attacking Palestinians in the West Bank, according to a joint announcement by the Israel Police and Shin Bet security agency.

Prosecutors requested the suspect, a 28-year-old resident of the Havat Gilad settlement, be remanded in custody until the end of proceedings.

The suspect reportedly fired at and injured Palestinians near the settlement, with a complaint saying that the Palestinians were harvesting olives at the time. He was arrested on January 27.

The indictment states that "the defendant committed all of his actions under the circumstances of an act of terrorism, and out of a racist motive against Arabs."

"The Israel Police, the Shin Bet, and the other security forces work in cooperation to maintain public order and prevent violent incidents and terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria," a joint statement said, referring to the West Bank. "This is done using all means, with zero tolerance, and in close cooperation between all bodies."