Israeli settlers torch security facility in West Bank

Recommended -

A group of Israeli settlers torched a military security installation overnight in the Binyamin area of the West Bank, in what the IDF says is a dangerous escalation that undermines efforts to thwart terror attacks and protect civilians.

The facility, described as a multi-million-shekel site equipped with surveillance cameras and security systems, was set on fire and defaced with graffiti reading: “Revenge of shooting, greetings from Beit She’an.”

The message appears to reference the shooting of a 14-year-old Israeli boy on Saturday, which has sparked growing outrage among settler youth.

According to the IDF, the destruction of the facility “poses a danger to the security of the residents” in the region. The military stressed that the site plays a key role in identifying and preventing terror threats in the Ramallah and Binyamin areas.

The attack followed a riot by settlers outside a nearby military base earlier in the evening. The IDF issued a statement condemning the violence, saying it “expects security forces to bring to justice Israeli civilians who harm security personnel carrying out their duty to protect Israeli citizens.”

The statement added that the army and other security bodies “will continue to focus on protecting civilians, while also enforcing the law and preventing any illegal activity, wherever it may occur.”

Israel Police and Fire Department units have opened an investigation into the incident. Photos shared from the scene show extensive damage to the installation and remnants of the graffiti.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1939568443793019283 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In a rare rebuke of settler violence, far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich condemned the events, writing on X, “Criminals are criminals are criminals in every place in the country.” He added, “Violence against beloved IDF soldiers and Israel Police and the destruction of property are forbidden and cross a red line,” and called on police to investigate and prosecute those responsible.