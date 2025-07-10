West Bank: Israeli murdered in terror attack, perpetrators neutralized

Recommended -

An Israeli was severely wounded and left unconscious after a suspected terrorist attack in the West Bank's Gush Etzion on Thursday, according to police, with medic pronouncing his death less than an hour later.

"We received a report about a man injured in a shooting attack and immediately dispatched large forces to the scene. We found a young man, about 20 years old, lying unconscious, without a pulse or breathing, with gunshot wounds on his body. We carried out medical examinations, but unfortunately, his injuries were severe, and we were forced to pronounce him dead," said Magen David Adom medic Achiad Gohariyan.

Several more were wounded, with the perpetrators neutralized.

More to follow