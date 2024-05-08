Israeli soldier succumbs to wounds from Tulkarm operation

Yitav Lev Halevi, a 28-year-old commander and fighter in the Israeli Defense Force's Yamam unit, has succumbed to his injuries days after being critically wounded during an operation near Tulkarm.

Halevi was shot in the head by Hamas gunmen while participating in a special operation aimed at eliminating a Palestinian armed group responsible for an attack in the West Bank.

The operation, conducted under the guidance of the Shin Bet security agency, lasted 14 hours and targeted militants holed up inside a house in the village of Deir al-Ghusoun. Despite the efforts of medical staff at Beilinson Hospital to save his life, Halevy's injuries proved fatal.

The mission near Tulkarm was in response to an attack that claimed the life of Al-Hanaan Klein at the onset of the conflict in the Gaza Strip following a Hamas assault on southern Israeli towns.

Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

Employing a "pressure cooker" procedure, Israeli forces surrounded the house where the gunmen were hiding, prompting an exchange of gunfire.

During the operation, Israeli forces utilized shoulder-fired missiles and engineering equipment to neutralize the threat. A missile was fired from a Zik helicopter to target the building where the militants were located.

Halevi was the son of Yoram Halevi, the commander of the Jerusalem region and former leader of the Al-Yamam Special Unit.