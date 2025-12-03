Israeli teen charged for ISIS-inspired suicide bombing plot in Be'er Sheba

Israeli authorities announced Wednesday that they have arrested an 18-year-old Israeli citizen from the Negev who is accused of planning a suicide attack inspired by ISIS.

The suspect was detained in November during a joint Shin Bet–Israel Police operation and now faces a serious indictment for multiple terrorism-related offenses.

According to the Shin Bet, the investigation revealed that the teenager had become deeply immersed in ISIS ideology, consuming extremist content online and engaging in activities aimed at aiding the terrorist group’s goals.

Investigators say he worked to manufacture explosive devices as part of a plan to carry out a suicide bombing targeting soldiers at a Beersheba bus station, an attack security officials say could have caused mass casualties.

During questioning, the suspect allegedly admitted to possessing detailed documents containing instructions for constructing explosives and other weaponry, material that authorities believe he intended to use to advance the attack.

The Southern District Attorney’s Office filed charges including preparing to commit a terrorist act, receiving terrorist training, and weapons offenses. Officials called the arrest a major counterterrorism success that exposes the ongoing efforts of ISIS affiliates to radicalize individuals inside Israel.

“This is a significant foiling that highlights the dangerous influence of ISIS in Israel,” the Shin Bet and Israel Police said in a joint statement. “We view with utmost severity any involvement of Israeli citizens in terrorist activity and will continue to act decisively to prevent attacks and prosecute those responsible.”

Security services noted that past attacks inspired by ISIS have resulted in deadly violence in Israel, underscoring the continued threat posed by homegrown radicalization. Authorities stressed that further operations and monitoring will continue to ensure public safety.