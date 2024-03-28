Israeli travelers advised to conceal identity at Eurovision amid security concerns

An Israeli official has issued a cautionary advisory to Israelis planning to attend the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, urging them to conceal their identity amid potential security concerns.

"We are not saying not to travel there, but those who travel should not display their Zionism," the official conveyed during a briefing to Israeli reporters regarding new travel advisories issued ahead of the Passover holiday.

The advisory stressed the importance of avoiding overt displays of Israeli identity, such as carrying Israeli flags, particularly in Malmo, which the official described as "an unfriendly area for Israelis."

While emphasizing that there are no specific threats at present, the official urged discretion, advising against unnecessary attention-drawing behavior such as loudly speaking Hebrew in public.

The Eurovision site itself is expected to be secure, according to the official. However, concerns center on potential risks within the broader city of Malmo.

Scheduled to commence on May 5, the Eurovision Song Contest will see Israeli singer Eden Golan competing after months of uncertainty surrounding Israel's participation, which was marred by protests and accusations of politicization.

The National Security Council (NSC), responsible for the updated travel warnings, is also looking ahead to other major events drawing Israeli travelers, such as the Euro soccer championships in Germany and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The official warned of potential threats from jihadist organizations like Al Qaeda and ISIS, which could target such events or specifically aim attacks at Jews and Israelis attending them.