Israeli weapons blocked from air show display after French gov. order

On the eve of the Paris Air Show, French authorities ordered the removal of offensive Israeli weapons from the Israeli pavilion.

According to Israel's Defense Ministry, the organizers—acting on instructions from the French government—erected a black wall overnight, blocking off Israeli defense company booths such as Elbit Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries from public view.

The Defense Ministry sharply condemned the move, calling it a "unilateral step carried out in the dead of night," after Israeli teams had already completed setting up their displays.

The ministry stressed that the decision violates long-standing international defense exhibition protocols and was motivated by "political and commercial interests," particularly in light of Israel's ongoing military operations against Iran.

In response to the sudden restrictions, Israel's Director General of the Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, issued a formal protest, while the Manufacturers' Association of Israel labeled the act "a public humiliation reminiscent of the Dreyfus affair." Despite prior coordination with French authorities, Israeli officials say they were blindsided by the overnight decision, which prevented them from responding before the displays were concealed.

The Paris Air Show, one of the world's most prominent defense and aviation exhibitions, opened as scheduled Monday morning. While Israel had initially planned a full presence at the event, its delegation was scaled back due to recent flight disruptions and ongoing security considerations stemming from the conflict with Iran.

Dr. Ron Tomer, president of the Manufacturers' Association, emphasized that Israel’s defense industries remain among the most advanced in the world: "Even such a shameful attempt at humiliation will not diminish the global demand for Israeli defense technology."