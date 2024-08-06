Israeli wounded in West Bank stabbing attack, terrorist killed

This is a developing story

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
Stabbing attack perpetrated against Israel's Border Guards at the Tunnels Checkpoint in the West Bank
Stabbing attack perpetrated against Israel's Border Guards at the Tunnels Checkpoint in the West Bank27a

An Israeli was wounded on Tuesday after a terrorist charged at Border Police guarding the West Bank's Tunnels Checkpoint, near Bethlehem.

The Border Police said in a statement that their forces neutralized the assailant. A guardswoman was lightly wounded, with Magen David Adom said they treated her wounds as they arrived at the scene of the attack.

More to follow

This article received 0 comments

Comments