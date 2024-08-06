Israeli wounded in West Bank stabbing attack, terrorist killed
This is a developing story
An Israeli was wounded on Tuesday after a terrorist charged at Border Police guarding the West Bank's Tunnels Checkpoint, near Bethlehem.
The Border Police said in a statement that their forces neutralized the assailant. A guardswoman was lightly wounded, with Magen David Adom said they treated her wounds as they arrived at the scene of the attack.
More to follow
