Israeli youth arrested on suspicion of pledging allegiance to Islamic State

A 17-year-old Israeli minor, a resident of Jisr az-Zarqa, was arrested on suspicion of pledging allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group and planning to carry out a bombing attack in the central Sharon region, according to the Israel Police on Sunday.

Law enforcement found in his possession documents explaining how to produce explosives.

The Israel Police and the Shin Bet security agency said that the minor is suspected of swearing allegiance several times in the past few months to the Islamic State (ISIS), and to the current Caliph.

At the end of the investigation, the Haifa District Attorney filed a serious indictment against the suspect, along with a request to remand him in custody until the end of proceedings.

"The Israel Police, along with the Shin Bet, will continue to act firmly and with zero tolerance against any attempt to harm Israeli citizens," a senior police official said. "The arrest of the minor is the result of precise intelligence and a rapid response by security forces. Anyone who chooses the path of terror will be caught, arrested, and brought to justice."

"This affair joins a series of arrests made against Israeli citizens who planned to carry out terrorist activities in Israel," a senior Shin Bet official said. "The trend of Israeli citizens being involved in terrorism and espionage is extremely serious, and the security system will act forcefully against those involved."