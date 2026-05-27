"It will hurt them when we level Dahieh": The heated discussion in the cabinet

Against the backdrop of the tense situation in the north and Hezbollah’s ongoing violations of ceasefires, Israel's Security Cabinet convened Tuesday, accompanied by heated exchanges between government members.

Differences of opinion emerged among the ministers regarding the Israeli response in Lebanon. Minister Eli Cohen opened by saying: "It’s strange that we have to exercise restraint when they’re attacking us during a ceasefire. They are the ones violating it, and we’re supposed to hold back? The State of Israel has every right to act."

Minister Miri Regev called out the Lebanese government, saying: "What is Lebanon doing against Hezbollah?" In response, Minister Itamar Ben Gvir exclaimed, "They’re not doing anything! They have two ministers from Hezbollah, that's the mother of all revolving doors."

Intervening into the conversation, Minister Orit Strock said, "We need to find what hurts them." To which Defense Minister Israel Katz stated, "It hurts them that we are taking their land," with Ben Gvir adding, "It will hurt them when we flatten the Dahieh. We will do there what we did in Rafah, and move the population. I understand that some people won't like it, but the red line is harm to our soldiers and our civilians."

Minister Eli Cohen concluded, "There is no choice but to strike both Hezbollah and the Lebanese government, they should be the ones to pay the price. Lebanon is a sovereign state, and it is responsible for what comes out of its territory. Their infrastructure should also be targeted."