IWI denies employing retired general who resigned after October 7 failures

The Israeli arms company IWI (Israel Weapon Industries) issued a statement on Thursday denying reports that it employs or seeks to employ former IDF Major General Aharon Haliva, the head of army intelligence who resigned following the failures of October 7.

"We honor the memory of the fallen and the victims of the October 7th terrorist attack and the Swords of Iron war, and we wish to embrace the bereaved families who have lost their dearest," the statement said. "We wish for a swift recovery for all those physically and mentally wounded, and a swift return of all captives to their loved ones."

This message comes in the wake of a publication by Israeli paper Calcalist, which said Haliva served as a special advisor to the giant arms company, and even led several business meetings for it. The former intelligence division head resigned in April 2024, taking responsibility for the disaster on October 7, 2023. In a letter he sent to then-chief of staff Herzi Halevi, he wrote: "The intelligence division under my command did not fulfill the mission we are entrusted with. I carry with me that black day ever since, day by day, night after night. I will forever carry with me the terrible pain of war."