Jerusalem journalist arrested for incitement, including praise for Sinwar

A journalist in her thirties, residing in the old city of Jerusalem, was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of inciting hatred and supporting terrorism.

Among the suspect's posts on social networks were videos of terrorists, including a video featuring the mastermind of the October 7 attacks, Yahya Sinwar, with the caption "He wanted to die a martyr."

MOHAMMED ABED / AFP

The Israel Police said that an investigation was opened in recent weeks into her involvement in the online publication of content, which incited hate and support for a terrorist organization. The police investigators discovered incitement that the suspect had disseminated over the past few months.

Another post from the suspect shows a photo of the terrorist Izz al-Din al-Masalma holding a weapon alongside the security forces of the Palestinian Authority. Al-Masalma is the terrorist who carried out the tunnel checkpoint attack last December, during which a 10-year-old boy was killed and three people were injured. After fleeing to Bethlehem, he was arrested by security forces.

Investigators also gained access to a photo of terrorist Hassan Qatani, wrapped in the green flag of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed branch of Hamas, accompanied by the caption: "Put your cameras on your shoulder and document the situation." In other publications, there are videos of terrorists from the Jenin Brigades with the caption "Only God can make them lay down their arms," along with terrorists from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad praising all factions fighting "the occupier."